Peter Schwenkow has been in the concert business for around 50 years. A conversation with the Deag boss about his crisis, lessons from his time in politics, why he is in favor of dynamic ticket prices – and playing golf for a whole day.

“I will certainly not remain CEO forever,” says Deag boss Peter Schwenkow. His successor has already been chosen. Image: Andreas Pein

Mr. Schwenkow, you have been in the concert business for around 50 years. This certainly wasn't planned long in advance, was it?

No way, I got into it by accident. I had earned some money outside of school by taking guitar lessons and polishing cars at my father's car dealership. At some point I sold a car to an employee of Karsten Jahnke, the legendary Hamburg concert promoter. He then asked if I could drive Deep Purple from the hotel to the show. This went on a few more times. When I finished school, I wanted to study, but I didn't have a concrete plan.