President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported this Wednesday that it will ventilate the companies that did business with medicines and equipment in the State of Mexico, and warned that some entities do not want to enter the IMSS Bienestar system because they want to continue buying from corrupt politicians.

In his morning press conference, in National Palacethe president mentioned that said entity had at least three agreements with those who distributed medicines in the State of Mexico.

“The same people who had the business, who were even linked to (Carlos) Loret de Mola, so the transition is being carried out (to IMSS Wellbeing), highlighted the head of the Executive.

The President was consulted about the possibility of there being an agreement with the government of the State of Mexico so that the Mega Farmacia del Bienestar, located in Huehuetoca, delivers medications to the entity's health institute due to the shortage of medicines.

The man from Tabasco pointed out that the matter is being attended to by Zoé Robledo, general director of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), in addition to the mega pharmacy.

“And we are going to see what it is about, and yes, surely distribution agreements are being canceled with these influence-mongering pseudo-businessmen, that must be it, but it is already being addressed,” López Obrador highlighted.

He warned that the State of Mexico is very large and requires a lot of attention, but stressed that the entity is already in the IMSS Wellbeing System.

The president pointed out that not all states are there because some entities do not want to stop buying medicines from corrupt politicians, they have agreements on medicines and equipment.

In the case of the State of Mexico it is different, stated the President, because teacher Delfina Gómez is a very good, honest ruler.

“That is why the corrupt conservatives were so bothered by the teacher's triumph, because there is no possibility for corruption, for privileges. The teacher is upright, she is the people, she is the best representation of the people,” he said.

“This is going to be addressed, let's see if in the next meeting there is information, the health one, about how the process of transition, change, in the health services in the State of Mexico is going. Let them inform us here who had the agreements, we take the opportunity to air out why there is so much campaign against it.