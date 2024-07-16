This Tuesday during his La Mañanera conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced progress in the case of the Repression and abuse of authority in Perote, Veracruzwhich left two peasants dead.

“Already 2 police officers were arrested and this investigation, this process will continue and there will be no impunity,” the president assured the media from the National Palace.

The case is the repression suffered by a peasant demonstration for stop the environmental impact of the Carroll Farms companywhere they were repressed by the Veracruz state police, leaving two peasants, who were brothers, dead.

López Obrador criticized the authorities, the local police, for using force, and took the opportunity to reiterate that his government has pursued a policy of non-repression.

It should be remembered that the peasant murderers were brothers, Jorge and AlbertoThey were members of the Association of Water Defenders of the Libres-Oriental Basin and left six orphans.

Likewise, AMLO acknowledged that The incidence of crime has decreased in the entity“There has been a decrease in all crimes; the only crime that has not been eradicated is extortion,” he said.

The president also assured that the governor-elect, Nahle, from Morena, will continue to fight corruption and work for peace.

“The people of Veracruz elected a very good governor, Rocío Nahle, who will continue to fight corruption and guarantee peace and tranquility,” he said.

