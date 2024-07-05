Sergio PerezMexican pilot of Formula 1will continue with the team Red Bull until 2026. However, his recent results have raised concerns, given that he has not shown any improvement for five races, which coincides with the announcement of his permanence in the team of the renowned energy drink brand.

In this period, Perez has had notable difficulties, including a series of disappointing results that have consistently placed him behind his teammate, Max Verstappenand other Red Bull drivers.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

Verstappen’s average position in races is 2.4, which contrasts significantly with Perez’s average of 12.4. This disparity has become more evident in the last five races, marking a particularly difficult period for Sergio Perez.

Moreover, he has faced obstacles even in getting through the early stages of qualifying, as seen in his recent outing in Monaco, where he was eliminated early.

Sergio Perez during free practice | Photo: AFP

Comparison with other drivers in the team Red Bull It also reflects a worrying situation for Perez. Both Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardofrom the Red Bull B team, have achieved better average positions than Pérez in the same races. Tsunoda has an average of 10.8 and Ricciardo 11, which, although they are not spectacular results, they do surpass those of the Mexican driver.

This decline in Perez’s performance not only impacts his personal career, but also raises questions about his contribution to the Red Bull team’s overall success in Formula 1.

Analysis by specialist media highlights this worrying trend, putting into perspective the challenge that Pérez faces to regain his form and contribute effectively to the team.

This weekend at the start of the British Grand Prix, the Mexican had a flash in FP2 where he was able to finish in third place, improving his times and giving way to an important presentation at Silverstone.

Sergio Perez He will return this Saturday with the last free practice session and with Qualifying, which is where he must demonstrate his improvement for Sunday’s race.