Mexico City.- The United Nations Organization (UN) today was harshly criticized and questioned by the president of MexicoAndres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), who in his press conference in La Mañanera asked “That they couldn’t convene the parties before the war broke out?”.

The brunette’s questions were issued because today it is decided in the security council whether or not to expel Russia from the UN, this due to the warlike attacks that it has maintained against its neighboring country Ukraine.

In this regard, AMLO launched a new question. “Why not accept that this war exposed the failure of politics? Because politics was invented to avoid war“, pointed out the federal president and demanded the zero intervention of the organizations that defend human rights, who he said could have carried out negotiations that would prevent the death of hundreds of Ukrainians and Russians who are at war today.

“If what is left over in the UN are organizations of all kinds, but when they should be applied they do not do it on time That they couldn’t convene the parties before the war broke out? What did you do? Nothing! (Now) it is easy to say we are going to decree sanctions, yes, and we are going to send weapons, well yes, and the lives?, who puts the dead?“, he questioned again Lopez Obrador before the massacres as the one registered in the city of Buchawhere the Ukrainian armed forces located at least 410 civilians killed in cold blood after having recovered the territory that Russia dominated for days.

The president of Mexico even criticized the fact that the UN and other political leaders around the world accept vote to stay or expel from Russia of the organism, when he said the ideal thing would be to try to resume the dialogue.

“The procedure must be repaired and the parties will be called to negotiation, to dialogue, to stop the war,” Andrés Manuel López Obrador said today. before dozens of media and added “not being in this case, yes, polarizing and inciting. If the UN is not going to be able to talk to Russia, because they expelled Russia, then who is going to talk to the Russian government?… Imagine How do we resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine if we don’t have an intermediary?” exclaimed the person who has decided to fight organized crime in Mexico with “hugs, not bullets.”

About him vote to be issued by the permanent representative of Mexico to the UN, Juan Ramon de la Fuentewho is a member of the Security Council, regarding the expulsion or permanence of Russia, the president of Mexico revealed today what position will be taken.

“What we have proposed is that we should not vote for the expulsion of Russia, nor be against it either. We are going to abstain… We are going to continue insisting that peace be achievedThat is our position and that is what the UN is for and that is what the Security Council is for, but who is going to do it?” he concluded.