“The failure of the Superleague has shown that the only way to do this successfully is to create an open and constructive environment. We are already taking steps to ensure full compliance with the new rules.”

“The new rules represent a significant evolution of the previous Financial Fair Play structure. It is clear that the creation of a financially sustainable model for European football is a goal of fundamental importance and we hope that, after the transition period from the previous system, the new rules are applied with determination, to ensure that they can help guide us towards this ambitious common goal “. These are the words of Ivan Gazidis, CEO of AC Milan, who thus commented on today’s decision by Uefa, with which the cap on sports expenses was launched, equivalent to 70% of revenues, fully operational from 2025. The executive committee has also approved the new financial control regulation for clubs participating in European cups. See also The big names lined up at Empoli jewelry: from Asllani to Parisi, who they are and how much they are worth

strategic vision – “AC Milan’s strategic vision always focuses on financial sustainability and we are already preparing the appropriate measures to ensure full compliance with the new rules – continued Gazidis in the company’s official statement -. In recent years, we have been actively engaged in a constructive discussion with the Uefa financial control body on the financial performance of our club. We are confident in a positive outcome of these discussions, given the significant progress made both in sports and in business, thanks to the support of our property and the constant commitment of our management team.

We all observe how pressures within the European football ecosystem are mounting, exacerbated by the negative economic impact of the pandemic. Despite these challenges, we have a great opportunity in front of us to generate positive change. The failure of the Super League has shown that the only way to do this successfully is to create an open and constructive environment, based on transparency, dialogue and mutual trust. As a club, we are continuing to maintain a positive and wide-ranging dialogue with Uefa on the development of football and we look forward to consolidating the close relationship with its top management also for the future. “ See also Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized at San Raffaele in Milan

April 7, 2022 (change April 7, 2022 | 19:03)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Gazidis #financial #fair #play #Fundamental #create #sustainable #model