Mexico.- The journalist Carlos Loret de Mola criticized that AMLO is not accountable to anyone in La Mañanera because no one demands it, since he assures that the reporters who go to the National Palace do not question the president or the acts of corruption that affect his collaborators.

In the Analysis table of Latinus held on January 18, 2022, Loret de Mola assured that AMLO’s La Mañanera has distorted the idea with which the president wanted to “sell” that space, as an “exercise of accountability”, since it has been shown that Andrés Manuel López Obrador is not accountable to nobody.

“This totally undermines the press conference that the president wanted to sell as an exercise in accountability. He is never accountable because practically no one demands them in that space“said the journalist.

Before Adela Navarro, Héctor Aguilar Camín, Jesús Silva-Herzog and María Amparo Casar, the communicator complained that It seems that in Mexico “nothing happens”, well delphine gomez, head of the SEP, continues as if nothing happened after the Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federation (TEPJF) confirmed acts of corruption during her government as mayor of Texcoco.

“It was unanimously confirmed by the Electoral Court that the current secretary of Public Education, when she was municipal president of Texcoco, he extorted and stole 10% of their salaries from City Hall workers to give it to Morena, and absolutely nothing happens“, he highlighted.

Loret criticized that when the issue came up in La Mañanera, AMLO gave his support to Delfina Gómez and said he was proud that she was Secretary of Education, after which there were no more questions from the press.

“I can think of many re-questions to the president to corner him in this and many other matters, and they don’t circulate in that conference,” he asserted.

The journalist highlighted that Delfina’s case is not the only one, but rather that something similar has happened with the other scandals of the 4T, such as the controversial houses of Manuel Bartlett, the Army contracts at the Santa Lucía airport, the scandals of the AMLO’s family, the bad strategy of the pandemic.

“So if we go to other scandals: Bartlett’s houses, Bartlett is still there as if absolutely nothing had happened; the airport contracts; the scandals in the president’s family; half a million deaths from the covid strategy and Gatell as if nothing,” he stated.

He pointed out that this type of scandal in any “median” country would have caused the resignation of the officials involved, but it seems that in Mexico “nothing happens”, since continue to be supported by President López Obrador and in his positions, and there is also “no political cost” for AMLO.

“Over and over and over we see things that maybe in any medium-sized country it would cost the exits of the officials and here nothing happens. Not only does nothing happen; there does not seem to be any cost in the figure of the president, any political cost,” said Loret de Mola.