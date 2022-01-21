Beyond 400 km / h on the highway in Germany. The owner of the hypercar Bugatti Chiron 1,500 HP touched i 417 km / h onAutobahn A2 between Hanover and Berlin. At the wheel was the Czech millionaire Radim Passer who shared the video of Chiron’s speed on social media, measured at GPS.

There was no lack of controversy, especially from the institutions that pulled Passer’s ears, notwithstanding hadn’t broken any speed limit.

Autobahn speed limit

German Autobahns are notorious for having no speed limits, where owners of sport cars they push their racing cars to the maximum. You can travel on these motorway sections without limits of speed and are present on 70% of the motorway network.

Bugatti Chiron at 417 km / h on the Autobahn

In the section of the A2 between Hannover and Berlin, the Bugatti Chiron reached a record speed of 417 km / h. At the wheel was the Czech millionaire Radim Passer, what a second Forbes is the eighth richest person in the Czech Republic.

His performance, perfectly documented on social media, was harshly criticized first and foremost by Associated Press, who in a statement accused Passer of having endangered the other motorists who were traveling on that section of the Autobahn.

According to law has not committed any infringement as there were no speed limits but according to the authorities it violated the German road traffic law: “Anyone involved in traffic must behave in such a way that no other person is harmed, in danger, obstructed or disturbed more than is inevitable under such circumstances.”

Passer defended himself by saying he was driving at 4:50 am in the morning and at that time there were very few cars on the highway.

Behind him he also attracted other controversies as he traveled a stretch governed by the chancellor Olaf Scholz, backed by an environmental coalition, made up of Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals, which in the election campaign had pushed to bring the speed limit on Autobahns to 130 km / h.

Bugatti Chiron performance, top speed

The Bugatti Chiron Hyopercar can count on a maximum power of 1,500 hp (1,103 kW), 50% more than the “basic” version of the Veyron, for a specific power of approx 187.5 hp / liter, with a maximum torque of 1,600 Nm starting from 2,000 rpm. Everything is unloaded on the ground from a four-wheel drive permanent and a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox.

The maximum speed of the Chjiron is self-limited from 420 km / h but can reach 500 km / h

The declared performances speak of an acceleration 0-100 km / h in 2.4 seconds, 0-200 km / h in 6.1 seconds, 0-300 km / h in 13.6 seconds and 0-400 km / h in 32.5 seconds. The car, from a speed of 400 km / h, it takes about 10 seconds and 420 meters to stop.

The maximum speed is electronically limited to 380 km / h, with the possibility of touching the 420 km / h inserting a second key in the appropriate space on the central tunnel, in order to activate the electronic parameters that allow this speed to be reached.

However, this too speed is electronically limited to safeguard mechanics and tires, as computer simulations performed by Bugatti estimate that the Chiron could skim the 500 km / h top speed.

