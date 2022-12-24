Mexico.- The President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez ObradorHe reported that The Mexican peso stopped devaluing against the US dollardue to the closure that it had this Friday, December 23, where a dollar was equaled to 19.36 pesos.

Through social networks, AMLO celebrated that in half a century, the peso had not had a behavior of its kind, ensuring that it continued to strengthen compared to the dollar.

“The dollar closed today at 19.36. In half a century it had not been seen that the peso, instead of devaluing, appreciated to the point of being the strongest currency in relation to the dollar,” the president wrote on his social networks.

In this sense, the Mexican peso had an appreciation of 1.08 percent in relation to the US currency. In addition to adding its third consecutive day of improvement, closing the penultimate week of the year with an accumulated gain of 2.32 percent.

See improvement in inflation

Andrés Manuel López Obrador rejected that Mexico has registered the worst inflation in the last 22 years, assuring that the economic phenomenon was affecting all countries in the world.

In La Mañanera this Friday, AMLO accused the media of not properly reporting on the country’s economic situation, recalling that the world crisis was unleashed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic plus the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“Explaining that it is a phenomenon, as everyone knows, except you (the press) or pretend not to know, that it is a global phenomenon, is not something that emerged in Mexico. It is something that precipitated with the war in Russia and Ukraine and that has been going down, ”he said from the morning conference broadcast from Villahermosa, Tabasco.

In addition, he presumed, there has been an increase in the minimum wage during his Administration of 62% in real terms and that next year it will increase by 20% “and we are going to reach almost 90% of purchasing power, which has not been seen in 40 years ”.