Lenovo has leaked most of the AMD Ryzen 7000 Laptop CPUswhich include the SKU Phoenix, Rembrandt-R and Barcelo-R. CPUs listed by the laptop manufacturer include:

Ryzen 7 7840HS (Phoenix)

Ryzen 5 7640HS (Phoenix)

Ryzen 7 7735HS (Rembrandt-R)

Ryzen 5 7535HS (Rembrandt-R)

Ryzen 7 7730U (Barcelona-R)

Ryzen 5 7530U (Barcelona-R)

Ryzen 3 7330U (Barcelona-R)

The AMD Ryzen 7000 Phoenix Point Laptop CPUs, which are part of the Ryzen 7040 series, will be equipped with the latest Zen 4 core architecture and RDNA 3 graphics architecture. These chips offer a step up from the Rembrandt line, which will also be It’s updated with the Ryzen 7035 series, which will keep the Zen 3+ architecture and RDNA 2, while the Barcelo update or Ryzen 7030 series will feature the Zen 3 core architecture and older Vega GPU cores.

Below you can see the the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU line (official):