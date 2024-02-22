It is an atrocity that, on the direct instructions of López Obrador, Jesús Murillo Karam, former Attorney General of the Republic, remains in prison.

And it is an atrocity because the former governor of Hidalgo has been in prison for months and is on the brink of death, a victim of presidential revenge – through the Federal Judicial Branch – in open violation of his fundamental human rights, such as the right to the life.

It was also an atrocity that, By order of Obrador, Mrs. Rosario Robles has been taken to prison, after the CDMX Judicial Branch fabricated a crime against him which landed her in jail illegally for more than two years.

And it is an atrocity because until today they could not prove anything to the former head of government, who in reality was the victim of revenge by President López, through the Power of attorney From Mexico City.

And, in the same way, it constitutes an atrocity, also ordered by the Mexican president, not to thoroughly investigate the real causes of the death of Carlos Urzúa, the president's former friend and former collaborator of his governments and who had become a severe critic of the management of the Tabasco native.

And AMLO's most notorious atrocities come to mind, because in one of his “lapses” from the past, the president himself confessed what everyone knew; that during the administration of Arturo Zaldívar, at the head of the Supreme Court, the highest constitutional court was bossed around from the Palace.

Violation of the Magna Carta that everyone knew but that no one dared to denounce, until yesterday morning, Wednesday, February 21, 2024, when AMLO confirmed what was public; that Zaldívar was his lackey

And the thing is that, on that morning – and regarding the fact that a judge ordered the release of Emilio Lozoya, former director of Pemex -, Obrador confessed that Zaldívar handed over to the president not only control of the Court, but also the Judicial Branch, for the very personal vendettas of the president, which constitutes a serious constitutional violation and the death of the division of powers.

This is how López confessed the violation of article 49 of the Magna Carta. “When Minister Zaldívar was president in the Court there was more modesty; When there was an issue of this type – such as the release of Lozoya – we respectfully intervened, because it is not only freedom when it comes to domiciliary freedom, for politicians, but also for organized crime.

“Cases have just happened, yes, where judges protect and order the release of a criminal in hours, not 72 hours, in 24 hours and we have to keep an eye on them to see if they do not have other arrest warrants…

“But when these events occurred and Zaldívar was there, we talked to him and he could, respectful of the autonomies, of the judges, but thinking about the general interest and justice, about protecting citizens… he talked to the judge and I told him to be careful with this…”

“But Mrs. Piña arrives and says that the judges are autonomous, that is, they have a license to steal, do whatever they want.”

Apparently López did not realize the size and severity of the constitutional violation that he confessed in the morning “lapse”, a setback that puts him on the brink of a political trial to be removed from office.

And the aforementioned Article 49 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States establishes that the Supreme Power of the Federation is divided, for its exercise, into Legislative, Executive and Judicial and that two or more of these powers may not meet in a single individual or corporation.

It is clear that, through Arturo Zaldívar, the Mexican president ended the division of powers and assumed, unconstitutionally, the leadership of the Executive and Judicial powers simultaneously.

But the nice thing about the topic is that, both in the Palace and in the Court, everyone knew that Obrador ordered Zaldívar what to do, who to pursue and how to act – to carry out his revenge -, through his then lobbyist, Zoé Robledo, today director of the IMSSS.

In turn, the president of the Court sent his private secretary to convince, threaten, pressure and/or blackmail judges and ordered them what and how to do, in the name of Obrador and Zaldívar, presidents of the Executive and Judicial branches, respectively. .

Yes, from Obrador's voice, it is confirmed that Arturo Zaldívar was a president of the Court and the Federal Judiciary, “totally from the Palace.”

Yes, López confessed that he submitted everything to Zaldívar to the Court and the Judiciary. And that's why the question: Who will impeach the president?

At the time.

