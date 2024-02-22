You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Luis Díaz and his celebration against Luton Town.
Liverpool increased its lead over Manchester City and remains leader in the Premier League.
It took him a while to score, but when he did, it was a relief. Luis Díaz once again had an important participation with Liverpool, who beat Luton Town 4-1 on Wednesday to consolidate first place in the Premier League.
The game was moved forward to Wednesday because Liverpool will play the League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday, in which the Guajiro will seek his fourth title with the English club. They already won that same tournament in 2022. They also won the FA Cup and the Community Shield.
Díaz got his goal in the 71st minute, after a great recovery from Scotland's Andrew Robertson. The former Barranquilla, Junior and Porto player scored his sixth goal of the season in the Premier League.
It was a special goal for Díaz, who celebrated with his father, Luis Manuel Díaz, who was in the Anfield stands. In the first round, when they played against the same rival, Mane was kidnapped. The guajiro scored a goal and immediately showed a shirt asking to be released. This time they were together.
The celebration extended on the way to the locker room. The club published a video on its social networks in which the members of the squad and coach Jürgen Klopp can be seen very satisfied with what they have achieved. Díaz, when passing in front of the camera, had a measured but emotional celebration. In a low voice, he made the gesture as if he was shouting “Come on, come on!”
Luis Díaz's figures in the match against Luton Town
