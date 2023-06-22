President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced during the morning conference from the National Palace that Quiahuitl Chavez Dominguezwill be the new owner of the Undersecretary of Employment and Labor Productivityoccupying the position of marath bolanoswho became Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare.

“I am going to give you some information. They are going to say that it is an undersecretary, but it is a very important undersecretary, which is the one that cares for young people, which Marath was in charge of. The one who is going to manage it is Quía Chávez Domínguez, she is going to be the Undersecretary of Labor ”, she informed.

Quiahuitl will also remain as holder of Youth Building the Future Program Unitwhich has supported young people who no longer have the possibility of studying, to join the workplace, has benefited two million 600 thousand.

“Young people who no longer have the possibility of studying or who do not have a job are hired and they are given apprenticeships and these two million 600, half, have remained to work permanently where they were trained, because they were assigns a tutor,” added López Obrador.