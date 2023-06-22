In a long article published on the PlayStation Blog to celebrate the launch of Final Fantasy 16 on PS5, the producer Naoki Yoshida admitted that from the beginning of the work, the Square Enix development team was well aware of the fact that the game it won’t suit all players’ tastes.

As you certainly know, Final Fantasy 16 represents a further breaking point with the classic series from several points of view and in particular as regards the gameplay, which more action-oriented, relegating RPG elements to a secondary role. These changes have clearly not been welcomed by all fans, mainly those fond of the turn-based combat system of the old chapters.

In this regard, Yoshida explained that each player has his own vision what makes a game a perfect Final Fantasy and therefore regardless it would have been impossible to please them all.

“FF fans all over the world have their own vision of what would make a perfect FF game,” said Yoshida.

“As a fan myself, I am sure that my view is different from that of others. Therefore, although we always knew that it would be impossible to meet all fans’ expectations, Takai, [Kazutoyo] Maehiro and the whole development team chose to create the game we wanted to create while keeping an objective look at what the fans’ expectations were. I think it’s essential to always try to be objective about your work, even for a simple matter of peace of mind”.

In the same article, Yoshida also reiterated that one of the main reasons Final Fantasy 16 is an action is because it is a genre that attracts audiences more easily.

“We decided to go with real-time combat in FFXVI for two main reasons,” he said. “The first is simply that many of our development team are gamers and recently most of us have become addicted to action games. In this type of game, fighting using the controller is so addictive that it makes you want to play for hours.The other reason is that, in today’s market, opting for an action combat system that everyone can master it quickly and it’s easily the best choice for attracting a larger audience.”

“By weaving real-time action into a fantastical story, we were confident we could create a game that, at its core, remained true to Final Fantasy. Of course, when we say we want to appeal to the widest possible audience, we mean the most loyal fans enthusiasts of turn-based games and even those who aren’t so good at action games, we’ve put in place mechanisms to ensure that anyone, of any skill level, can enjoy it as much as, if not more than, experienced gamers “.

We remind you that Final Fantasy 16 is available today on PS5. If you haven’t read it yet, here’s our review of Square Enix’s latest effort.