The meeting took place in the context of the North American Leaders Summit after Trudeau expressed to his counterpart his disagreement over government policies in the power generation sector.

Several issues were on the table at the bilateral meeting held between the Canadian head of government and the Mexican head of state. Among them are the disagreements between Mexico City and Ottawa over the new energy policy promoted by the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In this sense, the United States and Canada do not welcome this initiative. Last year they began formal consultations within the USMCA treaty on this matter. According to these nations, it favors local businesses over private investments.

And it is that the strengthening of Mexican state companies can be considered one of the cornerstones of the AMLO administration. As an example, we can cite the priority of the state company CFE, Comisión Federal de Electricidad, regarding the connection to the national electricity grid over private companies, which makes Trudeau and Biden point out this type of actions as discriminatory towards their companies, which that violates the tripartite trade pact.

The meeting between Mexico-Canada concluded. We deal with issues of economy, trade, migration and support for indigenous communities. The agreements were beneficial for both countries. Let us bear in mind that in the last four years, Canadian investment in Mexico has grown like never before. pic.twitter.com/7nSbcSf1Su – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) January 11, 2023



Among other issues, the issue of Canadian mining companies was not left out. López Obrador has criticized on several occasions an alleged non-payment of taxes by them, affectations to the native communities, an issue in which both politicians have signed commitments on their rights and environmental damage.

Positive results

At the end of the meeting, Obrador and Trudeau offered their considerations of the meeting. According to the Canadian, AMLO “was very receptive to the good work that Canadian companies and Canadians in general do in terms of combating climate change and protecting the environment,” for which he promised to work very closely with Canada.

According to the prime minister, the meeting gave continuity to the conversations held in 2021 where the fact that an investment in renewable energy in Mexico would be positive for the environment and the economy of that country was highlighted.

We focused on strengthening trade, fighting climate change, advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, supporting democracy, promoting gender equality, and working together on global issues. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 11, 2023



For his part, López Obrador promised to meet with executives of Canadian companies that present any disagreement. In addition, he confirmed that he will work to ensure that the reforms of the energy sector in his country are beneficial to both nations.

With Reuters, EFE and local media