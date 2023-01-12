The Justice of Rio de Janeiro condemned Xuxa Promoções e Produções, Xuxa Meneghel’s company, to pay more than R$ 65 million, in a lawsuit that has been in progress since 2004, for appropriating characters created by a businessman from Minas Gerais. The decision is by Judge Flávia Viveiros de Castro, of the 6th Civil Court, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio, and an appeal is possible.

The author of the action, publicist Leonardo Soltz, claims that the characters from A Turma do Cabralzinho were copied in a project by Xuxa’s company, which would have obtained profits and licenses with the story.

Soltz’s defense indicates that he is the creator of the characters of Turma do Cabralzinho, which were made to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the discovery of Brazil. Xuxa’s company would have copied the work without authorization when launching “Turma da Xuxinha discovering Brazil”.

The calculation of BRL 65 million considered the magazine’s print run and the reproduction of images of the characters in other products, in addition to considering other publications, which were used as a reference.

The expert responsible for setting the amount claims that the duration of the litigation, 19 years, increased the amount owed. The total conviction, including the costs of the process, is R$ 65,201,656.18.

What is Xuxa’s fortune?

In October, Xuxa was the subject of a long report by the Spanish newspaper El País. According to the owner of a fortune of US$ 160 million (R$ 828 million), greater than that of great Hollywood actresses.

Heritage is mentioned briefly in the report. The artist had a mansion valued in RRio de Janeiro, but sold the property in 2021 and currently lives in a smaller house.

The assessment of the presenter’s fortune was made in 2019 by the North American magazine Wealthy Gorilla. At the time, the queen of the short ones appeared in the ranking of the richest actresses in the world in 11th place, ahead of celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Angelina Jolie, Demi Moore, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lawrence.