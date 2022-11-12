Mexico City.- The deputy Santiago Creel Mirandacompared the former president Luis Echeverria with the current president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorafter reviving a headline from 1972 where the then president went against the electoral system.

the baker santiago creel indicated that AMLO and Echeverría think the same, because during the former president’s presidency they also sought to restore a regime to concentrate power in Mexico, criticizing the electoral body of the 1970s.

“This Excelsior headline from 1972 could very well be from today. AMLO and Echeverría think and speak the same about electoral issues. Someone is stuck in the politics of the 1970s and obsessed with restoring a regime that concentrates power, divides the people and cancels plurality,” the president of the Chamber of Deputies wrote on his Twitter account.

The front page of the Excelsior newspaper quotes the former president Luis Echeverriaindicating that “the conservatives do not have and will not have Electoral Power”, an ideology that Andrés Manuel has repeated during his arrival at the presidency of Mexico.

The opposition rejects the reform that López Obrador presented last April because it would create the National Institute for Elections and Consultations (INEC) to replace the INE, an autonomous body that emerged in the 1990s to remove control of the elections to the Government, then in the power of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

It would also eliminate 200 deputies and 32 senators, reduce the financing of political parties and redefine the concept of “propaganda” so that the government pronounces itself during the elections, provisions criticized because they would favor the current party in power.

As part of the rejection of the electoral reform, this Sunday, November 13, different demonstrations will be held, the one in Mexico City being the most important.