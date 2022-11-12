Computers would be subject to a possible virtual threat; request is authored by Erika Hilton (Psol-SP)

The councilor for São Paulo and elected deputy Erika Hilton (Psol-SP) asked on Friday (Nov. – after the 2nd round of elections. Here’s the intact (126 KB).

In the document, the councilor asks the MP with the TCU to investigate the authenticity of virtual threats on computers. It also requests that the body identify from whom the formatting order came from.

In the request, Erika asks public managers to, eventually, be “involved in the narrated irregularity” be submitted to the competent authorities. It requires that evidence and information acquired during the investigation be sent to the MPF (Federal Public Ministry). The agency has also asked for an investigation to be opened.

In note to the press released on Friday (11.nov), the secretary said there was malware detection (common type of malicious software) on some workstations, and that the threats have been neutralized.

The measures are based on a report published by the portal metropolises, according to which the employees of the Planalto’s IT area received a notice to format their computers because of a threat detected in the system after the 2nd round of elections. By formatting computers, public files could be deleted from machines.