The feared law SB 1718, which severely punishes undocumented immigrants and those who help them, went into effect this Saturday in Florida amid protests and calls to unite and use the vote to combat what Latino leaders defined as an “attack of the extreme right”.

“Today is a very important day because Florida is under attack. We are being victims of a governor who has used and continues to use the State as a political platform to send a strong extreme right message,” said Soraya Márquez, director of Mi Familia Vota in this state, during the Mexico, Central and South America that is celebrated this Saturday in Miami.

The objective of this meeting convened by different pro-immigrant organizations is to define “an action plan with specific strategies and objectives” against SB 1718 and the policies of Governor Ron DeSantis.

In addition, demonstrations against SB 1718 have been called for later in a dozen Florida cities, although it is likely that fewer people will participate than in previous days, since the law is already in force and there is “fear” in the community, one of the organizers told EFE.

fear of protesting

The “fear” of undocumented immigrants, which has led many to leave Florida, is just one of the effects of this law promoted by DeSantis, who aspires to be president of the United States and is already campaigning to be elected the candidate Republican in the 2024 presidential election.

However, Detective Argemis Colomé, spokesman for the Miami Dade County Police Department, who attended the Migration Convention, told EFE that the law “does not change much” the work of the agents of that police force.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is vying for the Republican nomination with former President Donald Trump.

According to Colomé, the legal team of the Miami Dade Police Department has only found one aspect of the law that forces them to act differently than they did and that is that bringing an undocumented immigrant to Florida from another state, even if it is a relative It is considered a second degree felony.

Before, in a case like this, the agents had to call the state agencies that are in charge of irregular immigration, Colomé said. “The Police are not going to ask about your immigration status if they stop you for a traffic matter, nor are they going to ask whoever is going to report that they have been the victim of a crime,” Colomé asserted.

“The law will impact the person who is committing a crime, not the person who is working, not the person who is in your car, not the friends or families who do not have papers and are with you,” he said. However, the detective acknowledged that he could not assure how the Police Departments of other counties will act, nor the Sheriffs from all over Florida.

exodus and economy

The new law, which signs part of a package of more than 200 approved this year by the Florida Congress, including some others of an ultra-conservative nature, forces companies with more than 25 workers to use an official immigration status verification program each, under penalty of fines and loss of license.

In addition, hospitals that accept public health insurance (Medicaid) must ask and record whether or not their patients are legal residents. One of the messages that was heard the most during the convention, which was attended by the General Consul of Mexico in Miami, Jonathan Chait, is that the so-called “anti-immigrant” law not only affects them “but all people who live in the state”.

The undocumented, who, according to Márquez told EFE, number more than a million in Florida, are essential for the three sectors that drive the economy, agriculture, construction and tourism, in which the shortage of labor is already felt. caused by the exodus of workers from Florida to the two Carolinas and Georgia.

The result for Floridians can be summed up in one word: more expensive, said the board of MI Familia Vota. Héctor Sánchez Barba, president and executive director of the same organization, stressed that civic participation and the creation of a Latino political power is the best solution to face “racist and extremist” attacks that “are not new.”

In Márquez’s opinion, this is the moment to create a movement that integrates the entire community to stop DeSantis’s feet in the next elections he is running for, whether they are the 2024 presidential elections or the 2026 ones to renew his position as president. governor.

EFE

