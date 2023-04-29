According to the US Energy Information Administration, US crude production fell in February to 12.5 million barrels per day, the lowest level since December.

Fuel demand rose to nearly 20 million barrels per day, the highest level since November.

price movements

Brent crude recorded a decline of about 3 percent during the past week, as it fell in the previous week by about 5 percent.

Brent also recorded a decline for the fourth month, amid the impact of disappointing US economic data and uncertainty about interest rates on the demand outlook.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell by about 1 percent last week, after falling about 6 percent during the previous week.

During Friday’s trading, Brent crude futures for June delivery rose by $1.17, or 1.5 percent, to $79.54 a barrel upon settlement.

The most traded contract for the month of July jumped 2.7 percent to $80.33 upon settlement.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude increased by $2.02, or 2.7%, to $76.78 on Friday.

Crude prices have fallen over the past weeks and months in light of concerns that interest rate moves may cut demand.

For the month of April as a whole, Brent crude fell less than 1%, while WTI rose about 1%, its first monthly increase in six months.