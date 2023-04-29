The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most anticipated games of May 2023 and all fans can’t wait to jump into this new version of Breath of the Wild’s Hyrule. Obviously they would like to do it without advances and spoilers, but it seems that even in this case the situation is not so simple. According to some reports, it seems that photographs of the are circulating on the net Collector’s Edition of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. In other words, some copies of the game may already be in the hands of players who could thus make some spoilers to those who are still waiting instead.

For the moment we have no definitive confirmations. We will not put the image here Collector’s Edition, but note that it is circulating on Reddit and does not look like a fake. The packaging is inside a cardboard box and only one side is visible. The hope is that in reality the image does not come directly from a player but from a retailer who received the copies to sell. In other words, hopefully no one is already playing The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

That said, it is always better to be safe than sorry so in these two weeks since the launch of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom we suggest you do maximum attention on social networks and forums, where spoilers may arrive without warning.

Link and his steed in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

If you only want to see content officially distributed by Nintendo, we leave you with the latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.