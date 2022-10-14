The Eagles of America they have a foot and a half in the semifinals of the 2022 Opening Tournament. In the first leg they showed no mercy and thrashed the Puebla Sweet Potatoes with a score of 6-1.
Now, the Americanists feel calm with the great advantage with which they arrive at the Azteca Stadium field, where they will seek to score a goal to close the result and think about the semifinals of the competition.
Today the team led by coach Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortíz is more motivated than ever and the results can be seen on the pitch. There is a good dressing room atmosphere and any element can make a difference on the pitch.
In the first leg they did not flinch with Jordi Cortizo’s goal and the gale of goals began, which were the work of Diego Valdés, a brace by Henry Martin, Alejandro Zendejas, Brian Rodríguez and Federico Viñas.
As everything has worked out for the Argentine coach, it is expected that it will be the same line-up that he used on Wednesday with which he will jump to the Coloso de Santa Úrsula tomorrow.
Alignment of America (4-4-2)
William Ochoa: The starting goalkeeper of the Mexican team Francisco Guillermo Ochoa will be appearing in the goal. The meta has done things well and he too is ready to make his debut in Qatar.
Emily Lara: One of the young revelations of America and Liga MX is Emilio Lara. The lane player has made it clear that he is going big and is one of the raw jewels that the Coapa team has.
Sebastian Caceres: Despite having been severely criticized for his performances, the Uruguayan has gradually done things well and took advantage of the casualties in his area to take over the title.
Nestor Araujo: Accompanying Cáceres in the center is Néstor Araujo. The experienced player is a wall at the bottom and, despite being discreet, he has done his job.
Louis Sources: On the left side, the Mexican player Luis Fuentes will jump. Thanks to his experience, he will be one of those responsible for motivating the team, since he knows perfectly how to play this type of match.
Richard Sanchez: Richard Sánchez will appear in the middle sector of the field. The Paraguayan has once again returned to the starting lineup and wants to fill the eye of ‘Tano’ to be one of the immovable.
Alvaro Fidalgo: What about Álvaro Fidalgo? Without a doubt, today one of the best players America has. The Spanish midfielder is living a dream tournament, making clear his quality on the pitch.
Diego Valdes: Another of the immovable of the azulcrema starting eleven is Diego Valdés. The Chilean has done things well and has had no trouble adapting to the height of the capital. In the previous game he was the best of the game.
Alexander Zendejas: The winger managed to score in the first leg at the Cuauhtémoc stadium. Despite his performance with America, it is difficult for him to be called by coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino for the Tricolor.
Jonathan Rodriguez: Already in the upper part, the Uruguayan Jonathan Rodríguez will appear. The ‘Cabecita’ has been gradually returning to his level of play that one day he was known for in Aztec football.
Henry Martin: America’s best player is Mexican striker Henry Martin. ‘La Bomba’ already has 12 goals so far in the tournament, and his streak could increase tomorrow at Azteca.
#Americas #starting #lineup #leg #quarterfinals #Puebla
Leave a Reply