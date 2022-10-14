Michael Myers is one of the most emblematic characters in horror movies, a forerunner of slashers and an icon of pop culture. After several years, ‘the boogeyman’ returned with a trilogy of films directed by David Gordon Green.

His third installment, titled “Halloween ends”, hit theaters to show us how Laurie Strode lives in peace with her granddaughter Allyson, long after no one knows about the killer. However, the arrival of Corey in her life will force him to face that evil again.

Spoiler alert! Photo: Composition LR/Gerson Cardoso Rafael

As we saw, the teenager accidentally killed a child and ended up being exiled throughout the community even after being released. He eventually starts a murder spree in league with Michael Myers and takes revenge for abusing him.

Laurie discovers the dark path he is walking and seeks to prevent the relationship he has with his granddaughter. After she fails, she ends up confronting the new killer, who stabs himself and makes his lover believe that his grandmother killed him.

“Halloween ends” closes the reboot directed by David Gordon Green, which began in 2018. Photo: Universal Pictures

Finally, Michael Myers returns determined to end Laurie’s life once and for all. The battle was tough, but ‘the boogeyman’ ends up with his throat cut and his corpse destroyed in a metal grinding machine.

In the last minutes you can see how the protagonist finishes writing her memoirs and strengthens her relationship with her granddaughter. Meanwhile, the town can now rest from the wave of terror caused by the slasher.