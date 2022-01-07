Club América will make its presentation on day 1 of the Clausura 2022 tournament in Liga MX, this Friday, January 7, during its visit to the Cuauhtémoc Stadium to face Club Puebla.
Unfortunately for the Azulcrema team, he will have seven casualties, as stated by the Argentine coach Santiago Solari at the pre-engagement press conference.
“There have been five sports casualties and we have seven casualties for health reasons for this call, two players have joined (Jonathan dos Santos and Diego Valdés) but none is yet to play,” he said.
The azulcrema strategist accepts a shortage of players, but hopes that the lack of legs can be replaced with the desire.
“We are short of legs at the beginning of the year and we have to cover it with enthusiasm,” said the strategist, who will not have three elements due to being infected with coronavirus, two injured and the lack of adaptation of the two reinforcements, Diego Valdes Y Jonathan dos Santos.
In such a way that the absences for this day would be those of Emanuel Aguilera, Fernando Madrigal, Federico Viñas for COVID-19; Bruno valdez Y Fernando Tapía due to injury and Diego Valdes Y Jonathan dos Santos due to lack of coupling.
