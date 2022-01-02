A year after the violent invasion of the Capitol, the seat of the US legislature, Americans remain deeply concerned about the health of their democracy, and about a third say violence against the government can sometimes be justified, according to two polls published in this report. Sunday (2).

The January 6, 2021 attack on Congressional Headquarters, led by hundreds of radical supporters of then-President Donald Trump, was “an omen of growing political violence” and that American democracy “is threatened,” according to two-thirds of those consulted in a survey by CBS News.

Meanwhile, Americans’ “pride” in their democracy has dropped dramatically, from 90% in 2002 to 54% today, according to a joint survey by The Washington Post and the University of Maryland.

As the Jan. 6 anniversary of the attack approaches, the polls present specific reasons for concern: CBS found that 28% of those polled believe force can be used to defend the outcome of an election, while 34% said to The Washington Post that violent action against the government can sometimes be justified – the highest percentage in decades.

The results underscore the seemingly almost irreconcilable opinions that divide American society, which Democratic President Joe Biden, who took office 14 days after the Capitol riots, has vowed to overcome.

Two-thirds of Trump’s supporters continue to believe his unfounded accusation that there was fraud and that Biden is not the legitimately elected president.

Trump had spoken to thousands of supporters shortly before the invasion, telling them that the elections had been “frauded” and that they should “fight like hell” to bring about justice.

The congressional invasion, which ended with five deaths, several injuries and property damage, is the subject of an investigation by a special legislative committee.

About 60 percent of respondents believe Trump bears a large responsibility for the Capitol raid, which occurred just as lawmakers were about to certify Biden’s victory.

But 83% of his voters believe Trump’s level of accountability is only “partial” or “none,” according to the Post poll.

And 26% of Americans want him to run for president again in 2024, according to CBS.

