Many African politicians listened to the speech John Fitzgerald Kennedy delivered in 1961 upon assuming the presidency of the United States. Perhaps some of them trusted his words, especially when he addressed the new states and gave them his word “that no form of colonial control will have ended simply to be replaced by a much harsher tyranny.” At that time, when the continent was on the verge of formal independence, a handful of native leaders seemed to assume that optimism and bet on a future alien to the previous dictatorship of greedy metropolises and multinationals.

Interestingly, almost everyone shared the tragic fate of the White House leader. Those idealists were also killed by anonymous bullets or rifle charges. Nelson Mandela’s fate is an exception. The trial against the alleged murderers of former Burkinabe president Thomas Sankara, which has been held for two months, recalls the tragic end of one of those renovators. The leader is possibly the best exponent of this barely pragmatic current, defeated by both internal and external pressures. His radical postulates in favor of an honest administration, the reform of rural property and control over his own resources provoked an insurrection of the Army, sponsored by the local oligarchy and, according to all suspicions, encouraged from the Elysee.

The revolution of the African Che Guevara used a coup in 1983 and was truncated by another military coup in 1987. After assassinating him, the executors dismembered the body and dispersed his remains to prevent popular concentrations around his grave from becoming dangerous riots.

The territory, formerly known as Upper Volta, retained the name given to it by its refounder and which means ‘the homeland of men of integrity’ in the native language, although public ethics deteriorated profoundly over the following decades under the mandate of the dictator Blaise Compaoré, tried in absentia for his involvement in the crime.

Money and power



Economic reasons drove the failure of these idealists. The common pretense of expropriating land and mines, generally controlled by foreign companies, fueled the conspiracies, hatched by the foreign secret services and their military allies. The Sankara episode looks like the plot of a ‘thriller’. Hollywood recounted the hardships of South African activist Steve Biko, atrociously tortured in the dungeons of the ‘apartheid’ regime, but still has a whole vein of personal dramas in Africa that seem to support the ‘conspiracy theory’.

The outcome is violent and rarely even sophisticated. 55 years ago, Felix Moumié, one of the promoters of Cameroon’s independence and unity, was summoned in Geneva by the French journalist William Bechtel, actually a French counterintelligence agent, who poisoned his interlocutor’s aperitif with thallium.

But the reality can be even more delusional. In 1975, Comorian Ali Soilih set out to combine Islamism and Maoism in his tropical archipelago. Just a few months after the islands became independent from Paris, he staged a coup and created a surprising regime supported by a certain bureaucracy made up of teenagers, in the manner of the Red Guards established by the Grand Helmsman. The end of this delusion was no less original, since he was defeated and assassinated by invaders led by the French mercenary Bob Denard, a regular character in many of the counter-revolutions suffered by the black subcontinent. It turned the island into a base for the illegal arms trade to South Africa.

The tragedy of Patrice Lumumba also exemplifies the impossibility for African politicians and their countries to assume their future. That young prime minister after the independence of Congo tried to control the enormous national wealth, but his management was soon responded with the attempt to secede the southeastern province of Katanga, led by Moses Tshombé and supported by the western powers, faithful to the maxim of divide and conquer.

Rewarded

The leader tried to preserve the territorial integrity, but the coup d’état led by Colonel Joseph Mobutu precipitated his flight and, after being kidnapped, he was handed over to the Katangueño insurgents, who did not hesitate to shoot him. A year ago, the United States declassified documents that proved its involvement in the disappearance of the leader through an operation led by a certain Frank Carlucci. This CIA officer would see rewarded for his good work with the Secretary of Defense during Ronald Reagan’s tenure.

Some heroes of liberation were victims of those closest to them. Guinean Amilcar Cabral perished at the hands of his power-hungry comrades and Prince Louis Rwagasor served only two weeks as Burundi’s prime minister before being shot by a Greek gunman hired by his political rivals.

Disenchantment can also be dangerous. Kenyan Minister Josias Kariuki, from the Government of Jomo Kenyatta, denounced that behind the nationalist enthusiasm of the new regime was hidden the desire to monopolize the lands of the white settlers. Kariuki’s body could be identified, although it appeared completely charred on the shore of a lake near Nairobi.

That naivety is evident in the story of Landoald Ndansingwa, a Rwandan teacher trained in Quebec and Montreal who returned to his country with his Canadian wife and children to create a liberal party and run a hotel open to all ethnic groups. He became the only Tutsi minister in a Hutu government and in 1994, when the Interhamwe began to kill his own with machetes, the local UN mission warned him that his name was on the target list. It was too late.

The family was kidnapped and massacred by the Presidential Guard itself. Chez Lando, his establishment, survives with the same philosophy, assuming, according to his website, the legacy of someone who thought that another Africa, another world, were possible.