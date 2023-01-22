ABC News and Ipsos poll: 64% of Americans condemned Biden for possessing classified documents

The vast majority of Americans condemned the actions of former US President Donald Trump and current leader Joe Biden for improperly keeping classified documents. About it testify ABC News/Ipsos poll results.

According to the study, 77 percent of survey participants believe that Trump treated state secret documents inappropriately. With regard to Biden, 64 percent of respondents expressed this opinion.

At the same time, 43 percent of those polled said that the actions of the former US leader are of more serious concern. 30 percent of Americans are equally concerned about the actions of both politicians.

On January 10, secret papers from his vice presidency were discovered at the Penn Biden Center think tank. The president did not know about the contents of the papers, and his lawyer informed him about their discovery. Later, six more new classified documents were found in Biden’s private home. The materials refer to periods of time when the politician was a US senator and vice president.