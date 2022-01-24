American political scientist Bruce Marks in an interview with Izvestia named hysteria due to the Russian invasion, the evacuation of US diplomats from the territory of Ukraine. He noted that Moscow is unlikely to take such a rash step.

The expert explained that United States embassies in other countries had previously been attacked, for example during the presidency of Barack Obama. Therefore, first of all, the diplomatic staff was asked to leave the country for security reasons.

“This is all part of the hysteria around the Russian “invasion” that Democrats have been talking about so much in recent years. In my opinion, Russia will not commit such a risky and thoughtless act, ”Marx concluded.

Earlier, the State Department ordered the start of a voluntary departure of American diplomats from Ukraine. Parts of the diplomatic staff were allowed to leave the country on a voluntary basis. The document also applies to members of their families.

Washington urged Americans on Ukrainian territory to fly home. The United States believes that Russia is ready to “attack” the country at any moment. The State Department clarified that with such a development of events, the military will not be able to evacuate the Americans.