In the human body, if you do not consume food for several hours, the metabolism begins to slow down. To avoid this, you need to speed it up with healthy snacks, they said in an interview with the publication. Eat This, Not That! American nutritionists Lisa Young and Amy Godson.

So, you can add fruits or nuts to yogurt. This will help you achieve the most effective combination of fiber, protein and fat. Crackers with cheese slices will also be useful due to their high protein content, which contributes to the conservation of energy and strength.

“Snacks that contain a good source of protein have a longer digestion time, which means you fill up faster and stay full longer,” Godson said.

You can eat apples with peanut butter, which contains healthy fats, protein, and fiber, Yang says. Hummus with vegetables will also be effective.

On August 9, nutritionist Olga Lushnikova told what needs to be done to reduce the stress hormone cortisol in the body.

The diet should include whole grains, bread, durum wheat pasta, vegetables, fruits, berries, legumes. For dinner, you need to eat a portion of complex carbohydrates that control the level of the stress hormone.

She recommended doing sports only in the morning, and in the evening giving preference to yoga, Pilates or stretching. Help control cortisol magnesium, zinc, chromium, omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins.