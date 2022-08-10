Despite its release on July 29, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was the most in-demand title of the month on physical software.

As in many other countries and territories, Nintendo Switch is a resounding success in Spain and this, together with the problems of new generation console stocks, favor headlines such as the following: nine of the 10 best-selling video games during the month of July they were Japanese system releases.

Specifically, only F1 22 for PS4 managed to sneak into the top-10, and it did so somewhat far from the head, in fifth position. The leadership fell into the hands of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, who despite arriving in stores on the 29th, knew how to outsell Nintendo Switch Sports, Live A Live —also released in July— and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. In this first list there is no presence of other recent releases.

F1 22 was the most purchased title on PS5 and PS4, but not on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One where it can currently be enjoyed through EA Play. On the contrary, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla was the most purchased by Xbox Series X | S users, while Xbox One users opted for TNMT: Shredder’s Revenge.

The indicators on the video game market in Spain have been provided by AEVI through data provided by Games Sales Data (GSD) relating to the sale of physical software. Below you can see the list of 10 best-selling games:

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Switch)

Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch)

Live A Live (Switch)

Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Switch)

F1 22 (Ps4)

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football (Switch)

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch)

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Switch)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)

Kirby And The Forgotten Land (Switch)

