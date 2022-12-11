Fox 35 TV reported that the girl brought a “loaded gun” with her to Greenwood Lakes Preparatory School in Seminole County, Florida.

Police officers arrived at the school after receiving a report of a gun with a female student, and saw the school principal searching the student’s backpack, to actually extract a “Glock 48” pistol..

The girl was arrested on charges of illegal possession of a firearm under the age of 18.

For its part, the school said in a statement that it “works with law enforcement authorities in such incidents,” explaining: “We are constantly working with our law enforcement partners to review such incidents, and ensure that our policies and procedures reflect best practices in school safety and security.”