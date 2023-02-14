According to Ford, workers in Germany and the United Kingdom will be the most affected, as about 2,300 jobs will be cut in Germany, and 1,300 jobs in Britain within 3 years.

Jobs to be eliminated in the product development and management sectors. Ford cited rising costs and the need for a leaner chassis, with production geared towards electric vehicles.

Ford said the job cuts were necessary to “revitalize business in Europe”.

Ford is working to convert the models it produces in Europe into fully electric cars by 2035.

The US company said the lower complexity of electric cars means it could cut employees out of its product development teams.

The company is also cutting jobs in the United States, where CEO Jim Farley is targeting $3 billion in savings to help fund the costly shift to electric cars.

Ford has about 45,000 employees in Europe, with its largest factory in Cologne, which employs about 14,000 workers.