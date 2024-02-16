Satterfield, the senior US diplomat involved in providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, added, “As a result, the Palestinian police refuse to protect the convoys, which impedes the delivery of aid inside Gaza.”

He continued at an event hosted by the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: “With the departure of the police guard, it has become virtually impossible for the United Nations or any other party to safely transport aid to Gaza due to criminal groups.”

Satterfield said that the guard force included members of Hamas, as well as individuals who had no connection to the movement.

The Israeli army has not yet commented on Satterfield's statements.

Most of Gaza's 2.3 million residents were displaced due to ground and air operations carried out by Israel.

Israeli bombing and fighting destroyed vast areas of the Strip, causing a humanitarian catastrophe that raised fears among relief groups of famine.

The United Nations says that Israeli forces are obstructing the entry of aid into Gaza, which Israel denies.