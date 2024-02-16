Ecuador cancels its decision to supply Russian equipment to the United States. Russian Ambassador Vladimir Sprinchan announced this on February 16 following a meeting with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa.

“On Friday, a meeting was held with the President of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, and the current bilateral relations were discussed in detail, with an emphasis on some of the complications that have arisen between the countries in recent days,” he said “RIA News”.

According to Sprincan, Ecuador confirmed that the country “cannot afford to be drawn into a conflict on anyone’s side” because it maintains a neutral status and is a permanent member of the UN.

“Ecuador’s position is not to send weapons and ammunition to hot zones, but to contribute to the resolution of conflicts peacefully, through diplomatic instruments,” the Russian diplomat said following a meeting with the Ecuadorian leader.

To a clarifying question about whether these words mean Ecuador’s refusal to transfer Russian equipment to the United States, Sprincan answered “yes,” but he emphasized that “formally this will become known at the beginning of next week.”

The United States has repeatedly tried to convince Latin American countries to transfer Russian and Soviet equipment to Ukraine. In particular, on January 30, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa confirmed that he would transfer old Russian equipment to the United States, despite Moscow’s position. Despite this, he clarified that Ecuador does not plan to sever relations with Russia.

On February 2, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Ecuador’s decision to transfer military equipment to the United States reckless. She clarified that it was adopted under serious pressure from interested parties from outside.

On January 24, Russia warned Ecuador against transferring Russian weapons to the United States. The Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) emphasized that the transfer of Russian-made equipment is unacceptable without the prior written consent of the Russian Federation.

Prior to this, on January 10, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa announced that he intended to transfer old Russian and Ukrainian-made equipment to the United States in exchange for new ones for a total amount of $200 million.