America vs. National
Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante
Greens and reds meet again at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.
América de Cali and Atlético Nacional face each other this Sunday at the Pascual Guerrero stadium, in the most attractive match of the second day of the 2024-I League.
Venezuelan César Farías debuts as coach of América, after the earthquake caused by the failed signing of Chilean Arturo Vidal, the departure of coach Lucas González and the intention to hire Ricardo Gareca, which was also unsuccessful.
For its part, Atlético Nacional tries to calm the waters with its fans. The tournament began with victory, after beating Alianza 3-1 on the first day.
Follow the match here:
American and National lineups
