Banks received additional limits on state mortgage programs in the amount of 2.3 trillion rubles, DOM.RF told Izvestia. The majority of the funds were received by family mortgages (at 6%) – the limits on them were expanded by 1.2 trillion rubles, to 4.6 trillion, and preferential mortgages for new buildings (at 8%) received an additional 1 trillion rubles.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed to Izvestia that the government decree on additional limits was adopted in December. But the funds were distributed among credit institutions only in January, DOM.RF clarified. Until this moment, banks could not use them.

Most of the limits for state programs, as follows from the data of DOM.RF as of January 25, were received by Sber: 700 billion rubles for preferential mortgages for new buildings and 673 billion for family mortgages. The top financial organizations that received the largest amount of funds also included VTB, Alfa and DOM.RF Bank.

Increasing the limits on state programs will allow banks to issue more preferential mortgages, and demand from borrowers will increase, says Natalya Milchakova, leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global. According to her, a significant part of Russians who do not have the opportunity to purchase housing with their own funds will have the opportunity to buy it on credit. And banks will be able to attract additional customers and earn interest income.

This is not the first time that authorities have raised limits on state programs. At the beginning of 2023, about 1.25 trillion rubles were allocated for them, and in September – another 0.8 trillion rubles.

Preferential mortgage limits are the amount of money that banks can issue to the population in the form of subsidized housing loans. Financial institutions are entitled to reimbursement of lost income for the difference between the market rate and the reduced rate only if they issue such a loan within the limits – anything sold in excess of the limit is not reimbursed by the state.

If the allocated funds run out, banks either significantly tighten the conditions for processing subsidized loans or stop issuing them altogether.

