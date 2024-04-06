A mérica de Cali receives Junior de Barranquilla this Saturday, in the classic on date 15 of the 2024-I League. The game draws the attention not only of the fans of both teams, but also of those who are looking for a place in the top eight of the League.

The team led by César Farías is eighth in the table, with 19 points and a better goal difference than Millonarios, Nacional and Fortaleza, who have the same accumulated score after 15 rounds.

Junior, for its part, occupies sixth place, with 24 points. He brought an alternative team to Cali, thinking about the Copa Libertadores, in which they will face Universitario de Lima next week. It comes from a historic victory against Botafogo in Rio de Janeiro (1-3).

Follow the match here:

America and Junior lineups