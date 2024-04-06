A mérica de Cali receives Junior de Barranquilla this Saturday, in the classic on date 15 of the 2024-I League. The game draws the attention not only of the fans of both teams, but also of those who are looking for a place in the top eight of the League.
The team led by César Farías is eighth in the table, with 19 points and a better goal difference than Millonarios, Nacional and Fortaleza, who have the same accumulated score after 15 rounds.
Junior, for its part, occupies sixth place, with 24 points. He brought an alternative team to Cali, thinking about the Copa Libertadores, in which they will face Universitario de Lima next week. It comes from a historic victory against Botafogo in Rio de Janeiro (1-3).
Follow the match here:
America and Junior lineups
Welcome
Thank you for joining us in this minute by minute game between América and Junior, at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.
It is already being played at Pascual Guerrero
America plays in its traditional red uniform. Junior wears dark blue.
America, with the initiative
America has the ball and worries Junior, but still does not create options.
Bad news for Junior
Argentine defender Nizolás Zalazar left injured. Diego Mendoza entered his place. Homer Martínez goes back to playing as a central defender.
Warn America
Jeisson Palacios heads wide from a corner kick.
The first clear option of the match, for Junior
Diego Mendoza tries from outside the area and demands goalkeeper Joel Graterol.
#America #Junior #LIVE #key #duel #classification #League