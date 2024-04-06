Great Britain is not ready for possible military action, but for now there is no need for this, he said in his article for the publication The Telegraph Deputy Secretary of Defense James Heppy April 6.

“The increasing talk of war may seem alarming and, to be clear, I do not think we are on the verge of a third world war. However, I agree with Defense Secretary Grant Shapps that [начала конфликта на Украине]“We have moved from the post-Cold War era to the new pre-war era,” Hippie’s article said.

According to him, the same rules apply to warmongering as in a backyard playground: you don’t get into a fight when you’re not sure of winning. Hippie argues that strategic resilience is at the core of UK sovereignty.

“Sovereignty is our ability to make our own choices, free from coercion by other states. Therefore, to be sovereign, we need resilience to hold our destiny in our hands,” the official said.

Earlier, on April 4, Daily Mail sources called the British army's preparations for direct conflict with Russia “weak.” The material noted that Russia spends 7.5% of its GDP on defense, and its factories work “in three shifts” to produce weapons. However, on Wednesday evening the UK MoD said that “plans are currently being developed to ensure the safety and security of the country.”

Before this, on March 15, the former head of British intelligence MI6, Richard Dearlove, in an interview with Politico, said that the UK was waging a “gray war” with Russia, in which the British public was not aware of its participation. In this regard, Dearlove criticized the United Kingdom authorities for the “gap between words and actions.”