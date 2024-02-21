Club América has lost its undefeated record in the 2024 Clausura Tournament, after falling in the 'Bella Airosa' against Club Pachuca by 2-1, but they remain in the top positions after seven games and are fighting for the top with their 14 units.
For its part, the Cruz Azul Football Club has taken over the overall leadership by reaching 15 points in the tournament and accumulating five victories in a row.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this commitment of Date 8 where the table of André Jardine wants to keep the three points of the Young Classic.
ViX+ (United States) and TUDN, Channel 5, ViX+ (Mexico).
Goalie: L. Malagón.
Defenses: K. Álvarez, S. Cáceres, I. Lichnovsky and Cristian Calderón.
Media: A. Zendejas, J. dos Santos and A. Fidalgo.
Forwards: J. Quiñones, H. Martín and J. Rodríguez.
In the weekend match against the Tuzos, the azulcrema team had three casualties: Sebastián Cáceres, Richard Sánchez and Diego Valdés. Fortunately for the coaching staff they have been able to recover Diego Valdés who joined training since Monday. Meanwhile, it is expected that the rest will also do the same and can be considered for the following weekend.
Goalie: K. Wed.
Defenses: C. Salcedo, E. Lira and G. Piovi.
Media: R. Huescas, L. Faravelli, C. Rodríguez and C. Rotondi.
Forwards: U. Antuna, A. Gutiérrez and Á. Sepulveda.
The Celeste Machine is experiencing a great emotional moment, because with the weekend's victory they are general leaders of the classification, so the work of Anselmi It has begun to be appreciated, after being criticized and pointed out a lot in the early days.
America 1-1 Cruz Azul.
