These are busy days for Rafael Santos Borré. The forward of the Colombia selection Its continuity is not assured Werder Bremen of Germany and rumors of a possible agreement to return to South America.

I deleted, who became the starting forward of Nestor Lorenzo in the Colombia selection, could leave European football after an experience of three and a half years to sign for a historic Brazil.

Borré's goal against Paraguay.

A few days ago, the journalist Juan Pablo Mendez reported that the International Brazil He had asked about the Colombian's services after receiving a no from the Argentine Lucas Alarioformer teammate of I deleted in River Plate and Eintracht Frankfurt.

“Borré is already a player for Inter Porto Alegre. imminent announcement“explained the journalist on his X account (formerly Twitter).

It is worth mentioning that the Barranquillero continues to belong to the Frankfurt and this season he is on loan until June 30, Werder Bremena club in which he has only been able to score four goals in 12 games of the German Bundesliga.

Photo: Twitter: @werderbremen

The idea of Inter Porto Alegre, that disappointed in the Libertadores Cup after being eliminated by Fluminense and that in 2024 he will compete for the South American Cup after finishing ninth in the Brazilian, is to form a lethal attack duo with the Ecuadorian Enner Valencia.

The Brazilians' business would be to sign the 28-year-old forward for four seasons. The details of the possible agreement between clubs are not yet known, since Werder Bremen, Eintracht Frankfurt and Inter They must agree to close the business.

It is not the first Colombian team that is in the footsteps of I deleted, a few days ago it was leaked that Atlético Mineiro He asked about the Colombian's conditions, but the idea was quickly discarded due to the high costs of the operation.

