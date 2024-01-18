The departure of Lucas González of América de Cali At the beginning of this week he unleashed a wave of comments and candidates to replace him, which the managers themselves came out to address the rumors.

Marcela Gomez, The president of the club reported that the idea was to hire a top strategist and mentioned the Argentine Ricardo Garecaformer player of the Valle del Cauca team.

First steps

“We have decided to focus our efforts on our plan A on the technical direction, Ricardo Gareca, with whom we began conversations. We hope to receive all the support of our fans to build a project at the level of the greatness of these colors,” the leader said on that occasion.

Gareca was interested and there is even talk of a possible meeting this weekend in Cali so that he can learn about the project and talk about the salary issue, but no further information has been released.

The coach, who led Peru in the past Qatar World Cupsounded loud before América's offer to take charge of the Chilean team.

The southern leaders made the decision to leave Argentina Eduardo Berizzo, who took the reins of the national team, but his results were not the best.

a fortune

However, that issue was not raised again, there was even talk that Gareca would not arrive in Chile because an economic agreement was not reached.

Everything indicates that the Gareca operation in Chili was reactivated. This is what I assuredto Jaime Orlando Dinas, the journalist from Cali who claimed that they offered him a good amount of money.

“Ricardo Gareca's arrival at América de Cali is complicated, the coach has advanced talks with Chile for 3 million dollars. An agreement with the Scotiabank bank remains to be unlocked, since Chile's sponsor is Banco BCI. Linking to the Scarlets is more complex than Vidal,” Dinas wrote on his 'X' account.

Arrival of Ricardo Gareca @AmericadeCali It is complicated, DT has advanced conversations @The Red for 3 million dollars, the agreement with Scotiabank needs to be “unlocked,” since Chile's sponsor is Banco BCI. Linking to the Scarlets is more complex than Vidal's. pic.twitter.com/lTPlFG6M2n — Jaime Dinas (@JaimeDinas) January 18, 2024

If that happens, it is clear that the amount of money is too much for the scarlet team to reach an agreement with Gareca.

America made important efforts to hire the Chilean midfielder Arturo vidal an operation that, as EL TIEMPO learned, would be 2 million dollars, one million less than what they offer Gareca in Chile.

