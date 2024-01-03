Parts of northwestern Europe faced difficulties on Wednesday in coping with the effects of the latest series of Atlantic storms, after they caused rain or snow, while areas in northern Scandinavia were exposed to severe cold.

In northern France, rescue teams helped evacuate residents from flooded homes in the town of Arces in the Pas-de-Calais department, an area flooded for the second time in two months.

Another 20 to 40 millimeters of rain is expected within hours. A red alert indicated that a river was about to burst its banks.

In southern Norway, the town of Kristiansand said it closed its schools and stopped all public buses after heavy snowfall.

Storm Henk, on both sides of the North Sea, caused storms and heavy rain in England and Wales on Tuesday, leading to power outages, disruption of train travel, and closure of major roads due to floods.

Trees fell in streets, roads and railway lines, killing a motorist in southwest England.

Karina Van Cauter, Governor of the East Flanders Province in Belgium, said in a statement today, Wednesday, that a 59-year-old woman died yesterday, Tuesday, after she was struck by a fence that was toppled by the wind during a period of heavy rain in the country.

The Swedish Meteorological Office said that the village of Kvikjuk in the Arctic recorded a night temperature of 43.6 below zero degrees Celsius, which is the lowest temperature recorded in Sweden during the month of January in 25 years.

In Lapland, northern Finland, a woman went missing in a snowstorm while skiing on Tuesday, and her body was later found, having died in an avalanche. Finnish police said the search for her child was continuing on Wednesday.