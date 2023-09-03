

The América squad, eight days after publicly going out to support DT Lucas González when he was leaving the club, responded again with a win and goals. However, it was not an easy game that they beat Alianza Petrolera this Saturday.

América was up two goals in the first half, made defensive errors again that cost them the partial tie and ended up winning with a curious goal from Andrés Sarmiento, with a mystery before going up on the scoreboard because of the VAR.

Without inventions in the starting lineup and with a very fast attack, América found the advantage after 18 minutes, when Jader Quiñones came looking for a ball crossed from the right that deflected off a rival and left goalkeeper Pier Luigi Grazziani without options.

At 37, with Alianza playing for the tie, América literally found a lot of ground to do damage on the counterattack. And so, a very long pass from Carlos Darwin Quintero left Luis Felipe Mosquera one on one with Grazziani to make it 0-2.

Royscer Colpa discounted for Alianza shortly before the end of the first half, when he fell from midfield to attacking position to receive a filtered pass from Sebastián Acosta that he managed to hit a defender.

The discount gave Alianza Petrolera wings. América, who made changes to try to catch the ball, with the entry, first, of Edwin Cardona for Quiñones, and then, of Víctor Ibarbo for Adrián Ramos, lost control of the game.

The reds were exposed and Alianza equalized with a great goal from Sebastián Acosta, who hung the ball at an angle with a shot from the edge of the area after a nice series of first-class touches.

The VAR: a success and a mistake

But when Alianza seemed closer to 3-2, it was América who ended up scoring the winning goal, at 37 minutes into the second, when Josen Escobar shot a cross into the box and Andrés Sarmiento came in like lightning to look for the ball and he ended up putting it in with his chest. The play was validated by the VAR after the western assistant, Dionisio Ruiz, mistakenly raised the flag.

Just as the VAR was right on the winning goal, it also failed resoundingly, as did the central referee, David Espinosa, by not sanctioning, towards the end of the game, a penalty from Kevin Andrade to Luciano Ospina: he grabbed him by the shirt and ran over him.

América’s second consecutive victory, in the midst of the general irregularity of the championship, puts it among the eight: it reached sixth place, with 12 points, and also rises in the reclassification, thinking of an international quota for 2023. Alianza did not have prize for his insistence and continues to be complicated with relegation.

