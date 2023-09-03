Economist Grigoriev: currency restrictions stabilize the financial market of the Russian Federation

Currency restrictions are capable of stabilizing the Russian financial market, says Vladimir Grigoriev, Candidate of Economic Sciences, financial expert. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he outlined the terms for strengthening the ruble.

According to the economist, it is possible to stabilize the exchange rate and avoid the rapid fall of the Russian currency rather quickly.

“Let me remind you that in March last year, when the ruble began to fall drastically, the Central Bank quickly stabilized the situation thanks to the introduced currency restrictions. The ruble then seriously strengthened. It took about a month and a half,” he recalled.

Grigoriev is convinced that without currency restrictions the Russian economy will not be able to fully exist in the near future. “We have certain problems in the economy, there are problems caused by sanctions. In this situation, it is impossible to count on the usual market pricing of the ruble and everything will be fine, ”explained the interlocutor of Lenta.ru.

I think stabilization [рубля при валютных ограничениях] will take one to three months. If any other measures are envisaged, it may take up to a year Vladimir Grigorievfinancial expert

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Finance, Anton Siluanov, said that the ministry was in favor of tighter currency control. However, the discussion with the Central Bank on this issue continues.

In turn, the head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, stressed that currency restrictions should not create difficulties for economic agents. Excessive control, in her opinion, can significantly complicate the process of parallel imports.