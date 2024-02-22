Ice hockey | Teemu Selänte's readings in danger – Auston Matthews made history in the NHL

Auston Matthews is scoring goals at a rate not seen in the NHL for years.

of Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Austin Matthews increased his goal tally this season to 50 goals in the NHL round of the night. The American star reached the feat in his 54th game of the season when Toronto beat the Arizona Coyotes 6–3.

Matthews got to round numbers in the first set of the match with a dominant strike to make the game 2–0. He increased his number of goals to 51 in the second period with a 4–2 goal.

Matthews is the first player in 28 years to reach 50 goals in a season as quickly. The last time it was the same Mario Lemieuxwho broke the streak in 50 games in the 1995–96 season.

At his current goal rate, Matthews is on the verge of breaking the 70 goal mark this season. They have been able to do this the last time Teemu Selänne and Alexander Mogilny in the 1992–93 season, when both hit 76 times.

Coyotes' Finnish forward Matias Maccelli scored his team's opening goal in the loss.

Matias Maccelli's hit was scant consolation for Arizona against Toronto.

Buffalo Sabres Henri Jokiharju picked up an assist as his team downed the Montreal Canadiens 3–2. The decision of the match was seen in the third period, when Buffalo's Alex Tuch scored an underpowered goal.

Jokiharju gave the pass Zemgus to Girgensons in the fourth minute of the second period of the match, which brought Buffalo level. Montreal had managed to end the first period in a 1–0 situation Arber Xhekajin with a goal.

Buffalo's Finnish guard Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen accumulated 29 saves in the match.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (left) celebrated the victory with Henri Jokiharju.

Philadelphia Flyers on the other hand, claimed a victory over the Chicago Blackhawks with a score of 3–1. He was responsible for Chicago's only hit Colin Blackwell. Travis Sanheim, Travis Konecny and Garnet Hathaway on the other hand, they were successful in the Flyers' shirt.

Philadelphia is in third place in the Metropolis division, ten points behind the leading NY Rangers. Chicago's poor season is also reflected in the team's standings, as it is currently in last place in the Central Division, with a clear 17-point gap over second-last Arizona.