Republic Square in Alma-Ata was cleared of criminal gangs. This was reported on Thursday, January 6 by the Kazakh edition of Informburo.kz on Telegram with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

No other information is provided.

On January 2, protests began in Kazakhstan. Residents of cities, dissatisfied with the rise in the cost of liquefied gas, came to the rallies. Fuel has risen in price from 60 tenge (10 rubles) to 120 (20 rubles) per liter. The authorities set up a government commission and promised to cut prices.

The situation was especially aggravated in Alma-Ata: protesters broke into the administration building, set fire to the building of the prosecutor’s office and the office of the ruling party. In addition, the Almaty residence of the President of Kazakhstan was seized.

The President of Kazakhstan said that the buildings and infrastructure facilities, premises where weapons are located, are being seized by groups of terrorists. He noted that the bandits who caused the riots had received serious training abroad.

The government of Kazakhstan resigned on January 5.

On the night of January 6, the riots in Almaty did not subside. Thus, radical protesters armed themselves and began to loot, destroying shops, pharmacies and banks. There were reports of shootings between the military and protesters in the city.

It also became known about the security forces killed in Kazakhstan. Later it was reported that their number had grown to 18, two of them were beheaded.

The brutal actions of the attackers, as the city commandant’s office are convinced, testify to the terrorist and extremist nature of the bandit formations that attacked Alma-Ata.

According to the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan, as a result of the riots in the country, over a thousand people were injured, of which almost 400 were hospitalized, 62 are in intensive care. At the same time, the department emphasized that the participants in the riots attack doctors, more than 10 doctors were injured.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who holds the post of chairman of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), noted that in connection with Tokayev’s appeal and in view of the threat to national security and the sovereignty of Kazakhstan caused, among other things, by outside interference, the Organization’s Collective Security Council decided to send collective peacekeeping forces for a limited time period with the aim of stabilizing and normalizing the situation in this country.