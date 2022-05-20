Washington (agencies)

US officials revealed that the White House is working to provide Ukraine with advanced anti-ship missiles to help break the Russian naval blockade, amid fears that more powerful weapons that could sink Russian warships would exacerbate the conflict. Ukraine has announced that it wants more advanced US military capabilities beyond its current stockpile of artillery, Javelin missiles, Stingers and other weapons. Kyiv’s list, for example, includes missiles that could push the Russian navy away from its Black Sea ports, allowing the resumption of the export of grain and other agricultural products around the world. Current and former US officials and congressional sources have cited obstacles to sending longer-range, more powerful weapons to Ukraine, including the need for long training periods, difficulties in maintaining equipment, or concerns that Russian forces might control US weapons, as well as a fear of escalation. But three US officials and two congressional sources said that two types of powerful anti-ship missiles, the “Harpoon” made by “Boeing” and the “Naval-Strike”, which is made by “Kongsburg and Raytheon Technologies”, are already under consideration, either for direct shipment to Ukraine, or through Transport from a European ally has those missiles.