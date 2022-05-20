For almost a month, a piece of news that has been on everyone’s lips is the follow-up to the trial in which Johnny Depp he is accusing his ex wife Amber Heard for defaming him. This has led fans to create their own testimonials, memes, documentary videos, but someone dared to take things even further than all this.

in the channel of Youtube known as Marimomo Morimoa recreation of the trial was made using the franchise of Ace Attorney either phoenix wright to publicize specific moments that to a certain extent were incongruous. That includes the constant interruptions by the lawyers and the signatures that the actor used in documents.

Here you can take a look at the first of these videos:

From what can be seen in this recreation of the trial in the style Ace Attorney, the character models look quite similar to the actors, as well as the appearance of some people in court. The most incredible thing is that basically all the commands that the game of capcom carries with it, from the use of items to the health bar itself.

It is worth commenting that the channel currently has five of these videos, so you should enter directly so you can have some fun with the cases. In turn, the trial between Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp he has no rest yet; however, it has been mentioned that everything should come to a final verdict on may 27th if everything goes well.

Remember that you can enjoy the trilogy of Ace Attorney in PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Y pc.

Via: Marimomo Morimo