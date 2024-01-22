You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Adrian Ramos
Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME
Adrian Ramos
For now, Alex Escobar is leading the team.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The novel of the technician Cali America is about to end, as it is announced that there is already an agreement for the Venezuelan Cesar Farías takes charge of the Valle del Cauca team.
After a week of many rumors, the departure of Lucas Gonzalezthe option of having the Chilean Arturo vidal and the possibility of hiring Ricardo Gareca, The Cali cast will close the strategist who was with Aguilas Doradas last year.
What is known
With experience in the World Cup qualifiers with Venezuela and BoliviaFarías would arrive in America, as the journalist states, Jaime Orlando Dinas.
“From Venezuela they inform me that César Farías reached an agreement with @tulioagomez and will be the coach @AmericadeCali,” Dionas said on his social networks.
And he added: “The Venezuelan will arrive in Cali on Wednesday, he will NOT coach against @nacionaloficial, he will Alex Escobar”.
Farías arrived in Colombia and took charge of Aguilas, a cast that he led to the classification. Libertadores Cup after an excellent championship in which they finished first in the reclassification.
Sports
