Biden explained that he took this step due to “serious violations” of internationally recognized human rights by both the Central African Republic and Uganda.

In the case of Niger and Gabon, he attributed the matter to the failure to lay the foundation, or achieve sustained progress towards protecting political pluralism and the rule of law.

“Despite extensive engagement between the United States and the Central African Republic, Gabon, Niger, and Uganda, these countries have failed to address U.S. concerns about their noncompliance with eligibility criteria under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act,” Biden said in a letter to the House Speaker.

Biden added that he intends to end these countries as beneficiary countries in sub-Saharan Africa under the Growth and Opportunity Act, starting on January 1, 2024.

He added that he will continue to evaluate whether these countries will meet the program’s eligibility requirements.

AGOA, which was launched in 2000, allows exports from qualifying countries to access the US market duty-free.

It is scheduled to expire in September 2025, but discussions are already taking place about whether to extend it and for how long.